SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the trucking industry contributed around 385 billion dollars to the nation’s economy in 2022, and it’s all thanks to the workers behind the wheel.

This week is Trucker Appreciation Week and Great West Casualty Company took to the highways to show them how much they are appreciated by providing them a free lunch just off the highway near Salix.

“Think it’s important to thank the truckers in person because they’re out there, usually, by themselves all day, every day and to have a personal interaction with someone from great west to thank them for doing their job, it really puts a smile on their faces,” Trent Johnson with Great West Casualty Company said.

Great West Casualty has been participating in Trucker Appreciation Week for over 20 years now.