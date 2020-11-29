Siouxland celebrates Small Business Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The big box stores had their time to shine during Black Friday, but many shoppers decided to shop local for Small Business Saturday.

“We’ve hit Palmers. We’ve hit antique stores. We’re going to go to a few other places, and we will not go into any chair stores that’s our whole plan,” said Jessica Sanders, a shopper.

Sanders is one of many Siouxlanders shopping small and supporting local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

“I know when money is spent local, it gets used local, so my money isn’t going to go off to a different state or country. It’s going to stay right here, so the whole cycle works locally, and I prefer to support that all year round, but especially on a day like today,” said Sanders.

Mom and pop shops across the U.S have been hit hard during the pandemic.

According to Harvard’s Opportunity Insights Economic Tracker, as of November, the number of small businesses open nationwide dropped by 28.9% compared to January 2020.

“It has been tough with people not coming out as much, and the restaurants down here being closed for a while and the bars–it has really put a damper on our businesses,” said Randy Peters, owner of Antiques on Historic Fourth.

Without the usual foot traffic and tourists, many Siouxland business owners had to think outside the box to stay afloat.

“It forced me to turn to technology which is a little outside of my comfort zone. We have also implemented Facebook Lives which are stressful as well not my forte, but we try to have fun with it; I think our customers liked it, and they kept tuning, and we will continue that as well,” said Kristi Pittman, owner of A La Mode Boutique.

Small Siouxland business owners are staying optimistic their community will rally around them throughout the holiday shopping season.

“Even though it’s Small Business Saturday, it’s small businesses all the time for us, so we would love to have you guys come down as often as you can, and keep us alive because our business money goes right back into the community and helps keep the community thriving,” said Peters.