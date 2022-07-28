SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday was Miracle Treat Day, a day where people can help donate to those who need help by buying a frozen treat.

$1 of every Dairy Queen Blizzard sold at restaurants in the area is given to the Children’s Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health-Saint Luke’s in Sioux City.

The partnership between the Network and Dairy Queen has been going on for 15 years. The funds raised will not only go towards helping kids in the Siouxland area but also their families.

“I meet with families in the hospital almost every day and just seeing the struggles that they’re going through, whether it’s they’re in the hospital so they’re away from their other children at home or family members. Just to know that even the smallest of items, like buying a Blizzard today, can go back and help them to get the care that they need to go home is a huge blessing that we have,” said Stacey Selk.

The Children’s Miracle Network’s goal for this year is to sell 10,000 Blizzards.

Last year, Dairy Queen brought in more than $19,000 to the Miracle Network. That’s from several different fundraisers throughout the year.