SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Mass gathered at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City on Easter Sunday.

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate at the service, and many other churches held gatherings as well.

KCAU spoke with Father David Esquiliano about what Easter means to his church and community.

“That’s why it’s important. That every year, we get this remembrance. Therefore, this commitment, ‘well, if I truly believe in the resurrection, then I have to live by it,'” said Father Esquiliano with the Cathedral.

The Easter bunny also made his rounds through the city this weekend, visiting children all over the Siouxland area. Among many, we’ve decided to highlight two. Here are stories about the visits to Flippin’ Vintage Boutiques and the Junior League.