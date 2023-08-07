SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland African Association is celebrating diversity and culture at the upcoming African Festival.

The SA-Fest is a free celebration of the diversity and culture of African countries represented in Siouxland. The event recognizes all African countries, but this year the three specifically highlighted countries are Cameroon, Egypt, and Kenya.

This year’s activities include a parade of African nations, an exhibition of African artifacts, drumming and dancing, a fashion parade, along with various African cuisines, and more.

The event will be on Aug. 13 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Marriott Center, 385 E. 4th St, South Sioux City, Neb.

“This event embraces and celebrates all Africans regardless of their religious, geographical, and ethnic background,” according to Dr. Annie Kinwa-Muzinga, vice president of the Siouxland African Association. “We also seek to educate and build a bridge for partnership and service with our non-African community members,”