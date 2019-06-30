Siouxland celebrates 8th annual Fur Festival with family fun and games

The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue center held its 8th annual Fur Festival.
There were all sorts of fun games for kids including a ring toss and a dunk tank. There was also a petting zoo and 140 silent auction baskets. Chris Wall, the vice president of Friends of the Animal Shelter, described how the community made it all possible.
“The community has been absolutely fabulous. It’s going up to like six pages of people and organizations who’ve donated for this fundraiser and the silent auctions baskets like I said that is by far our biggest fundaraiser.,” said Wall.
Fun drawings and $30,000 in prizes were also donated to the festival for winners. There was also a pet spotlight game where one shelter dog was given away every 15 to 20 minutes and free micro-chipping for pets.
All of the money raised from the festival will go towards neutering and spraying sheltered animals.