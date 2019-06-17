Siouxland celebrates 8th annual Asian festival Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Riverside park had an eastern flare Saturday afternoon.

That's where the Sandford Center held its 8th annual Siouxland Asian Festival.

Over 500 people came to see and taste everything that our Asian community has to offer.

With 6 food vendors and acts from all corners of the continent. Organizers say it's a way to share their culture and heritage with the whole community.

"To host an event to celebrate the different cultures, Asian cultures, here in the Siouxland area and celebrate that and share that with the community at large," says event organizer, David Gleiser.