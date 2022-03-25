SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For nearly 40 years, the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Sioux City has been serving up fish fry dinners for all to enjoy.

“We’re in the season of Lent, which our church, we practice that for 40 days up to Easter. And during that, one of the things historically the Catholic Church has done is that for a form of sacrifice, we refrain from eating meat and instead we eat fish,” said church volunteer Jeff Zyzda.

“And that’s something we’ve done here for nearly 40 years now. We serve anywhere from 700 to 800 people,” Zyzda said.

During the previous fish fry event last week, Zyzda said the church made 707 dinner plates of food.

“We’re members of the Nativity Parish, so we come every year, me and my family, and we’ve been coming for ten years,” said church member Jacklyn Fox

“We’ve done it sporadically, but this year we haven’t missed, so it’s been great. We love it, the best fish fry in town,” said Dennis Abbott, an attendee of the fish fry.

And the fish fry fun takes a team of people to accomplish.

“It takes about 50 to 60 people to pull this off every week. We have beer battered fried fish, white Alaskan Pollock, and baked fish. They get coleslaw they can pick from, three-bean salad, macaroni salad, Jell-O, au gratin potatoes, French fries, and there’s mac and cheese,” said church volunteer Mike Hamm.

And the food was a hit amongst the attendees.

“My kids love the potatoes and the jello are always a hit as well as the desserts,” Fox said.

Not to mention the assortment of desserts to go along with an affordable, meatless meal.

“Apple pie, cherry pie, peach pie, pumpkin pie, brownies, cakes, bars and it’s all you can eat for ten dollars,” Hamm said.

“It’s very good, I’m really enjoying it. I’m looking forward to my Pecan Pie,” said Barb Uhl, who enjoyed the time out with good company and good food. “It’s awesome, yeah. People really like to come whether they’re catholic or not and eat fish, and we just have a lot of fun and it’s a good time,” Barb Uhl, an attendee said.