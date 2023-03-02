SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland Cat is up for the title of America’s favorite cat making it to the quarter-finals.

Smudge is owned by Sue Ullrich, who also fosters many cats taken in by the Sioux City animal adoption and rescue center. The 2-year-old Smudge helps care for any orphaned kittens Sue takes in, grooming and cuddling with them for comfort.

Ullrich said Smudge is very dog-like in that he likes to go on trips to PetsMart and likes to go on walks on a leash.

The contest, run by America’s Favorite Pet, is looking to find one cat and dog to claim the title of America’s Favorite Pet 2023. The top cat will each take home $5,000 and will be featured in Catster Magazine. The dog will also receive a cash prize but be featured in Dogster Magazine.

The entire program is part of a program aimed at raising money for the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). PAWS’ mission is to help Animals thrive in healthy homes and in their natural habitat. The organization helps cats, dogs, and wild animals. Each vote costs $1 and the proceeds from the event go to PAWS.

Voting for America’s Favorite Pet quarter-finals is taking place until March 9. Voters can vote for free once per day and vote by donation an unlimited number of times.