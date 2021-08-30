Siouxland Cares holds 4th annual wiffleball tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Cares is a non-profit that aims to prevent substance abuse and alcoholism in our community.

Over at the Sioux City Miracle League Park, they held their 4th annual wiffleball tournament with some help from The Mayor’s Youth Council.

12 teams from around Siouxland played six games. One game featured Sioux City Police versus the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

KCAU 9 spoke with Alex Kleinschmit on the Mayor’s Youth Council on why he volunteered at the tournament.

“In our schools and lives, how bad someone’s life can become because what they’re affected by, even if its at home. Their parents aren’t preventing it, we know that we can help by being there to support an help raise awareness on issues,” he said.

Siouxland Cares hopes to have raised around $10,000 from the event.