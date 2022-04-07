SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students at the Career Academy got up close with nature. A class of 5th graders dissected sharks.

The students discussed how the sharks function in their environment as well as the similarities between humans and sharks.

Ellyson Rysta is a 5th-grader at the Career Academy. She said the experience was a unique learning opportunity.

“I think it’s really cool that we get to learn about this stuff because some people don’t have the chance to do it and it’s really fun to see different parts of the body and different things,” Rysta said.

All of the sharks were pregnant females and teachers, as well as high school students, helped the 5th graders with the dissections.