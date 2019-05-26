Siouxland campsites fill up for the extended Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Campgrounds around Siouxland are filled to capacity this Memorial Day weekend. That includes sites at South Sioux City’s Scenic Park along the Missouri River. From fishing to grilling and outdoor games people came to the riverside camping area with everything from popup tents to expensive mobile homes. Folks we talked with had differing opinions on why Memorial Day weekend is such a popular time for outdoor enthusiasts.

“Oh. I don’t know. I don’t really have an answer for that. It’s just a way to get outside relax and enjoy nature,” said Dennis Dvorak.

Anna Green added,” It’s your first weekend out when you are not so hot. Although last year, it was 103 when we were here. We’re just hangin’ out sitting outside and enjoying the nice weather. Riding the tryk and cookin’ out.”

Scenic Park remains open throughout the summer. Reservations are required.