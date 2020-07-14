Siouxland businessman indicted on tax evasion charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A Siouxland businessman has entered a plea agreement after being indicted on tax evasion charges.

Thomas Miller pleaded guilty to evasion of the assessment of tax for 2014.

Miller worked for his family’s business of Sioux Plating Company in South Sioux City and owned part of it. Court documents said that he hasn’t filed a federal income tax return from 2004 through 2014. For 2013 and 2014 taxes, documents state that he took steps to further evade income taxes by having wage payments as “vendor payments.” In 2013, Miller cashed 58 paychecks from Sioux Plating Company for $47,883.81 and another 43 paychecks for $34,898.37 in 2014, not reporting the wages to the IRS.

Additionally, as part of Sioux Plating Company assets being sold in 2013, Miller received $50,000, issuing a $9,200 check to the Union County Treasurer in South Dakota and taking the rest in cash. Miller then received $605,977.32 in 2014 as part of the final settlement of the sale for Sioux Plating Company.

Court documents said that Miller used the money to make multiple bank transactions get cashier’s checks, buy cars, and to make a payment on a credit card, purposely trying to conceal his proceeds from the IRS. Overall, the IRS said that Miller owed a total of $143,456.

Miller faces a sentence of five years in prison, a $100,000 fine, restitution, and supervised release. As part of the plea agreement, the prosecutors are recommending that Miller received a lesser sentence.

