Siouxland businesses turn to COVID-19 high-pressure mister to help fight the virus

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – With more businesses opening back up in Siouxland, taking extra sanitation precautions is a priority. A local Siouxland business has created a COVID-19 high-pressure mister to help prevent the spread inside facilities.

“You can spay it on all the doorways. Spray it on all the equipment,” said Tom Crawford, owner of TNT Sales & Services LLC.

Crawford’s business is best known for their pressure washers in Siouxland.

“Our expertise is in pumps, and setting them up so that they are user friendly, and they do a good job and they are very efficient, so that’s where we came in and developed this system,” said Crawford.

He’s created a COVID-19 high-pressure mister for businesses to help kill the virus on surfaces. The product consists of water and a chemical called quat.

“The EPA said they’ve approved this for killing the COVID-19 virus, so their recommendation is to mist the area and give it a 10 minute dwell time to kill the virus,” Crawford said.

So far, 85 units are already in service throughout Siouxland. Some of those being schools, churches, nursing homes and Woodbury County Conservation facilities.

“We can mist the whole cabin down and then we can go in and clean and disinfect like we normally would in the shower, sinks,and counter tops. So it makes it a lot safer fro the public and staff,” Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel said.

Heissel said the COVID-19 high-pressure mister gives everyone peace of mind while at the camping facilities and has helped them be able to open their cabins this weekend.

“I think the public will have confidence the next time they come into the cabins or showers, houses or restrooms. We are doing our diligence that they are sanitized for the public,” Heissel said.

Crawford said to keep up with demand, he has 75 more misters being delivered next week.