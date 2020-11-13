Siouxland businesses tackle new health measures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced new health measures as COVID cases continue to spike.

The road toward normalcy in our daily lives could be a long one, as new restrictions are implemented by Reynolds.

Businesses must now limit groups to eight people with six feet of distancing between other groups.

The tap room manager at Marto Brewing CO., Jzar Templin, said it’s like taking one step backwards.

“If some people are not on the same page you’re going to take those steps back and it’s frustrating for the people who are really putting their foot forward and trying to do better,” said Templin.

As the holidays approach, Templin said the unpredictability of what will happen next makes it difficult to plan, but said they’re continuing to roll with the punches Reynolds is reinforcing.

Reynolds has not issued a state-wide mask mandate, but is mandating that some businesses require patrons to wear a mask.

“We do require that people wear mask and we have asked our clients to wear masks.” said Brandy Pettit of Body Enhancement Med Spa.

Pettit said she tries not to worry about what will change tomorrow, but the challenge is in the unknown.

“I can’t control tomorrow, so today, I have clients. And we take the measure we need to take. We clean, we sanitize, take temperatures, wear masks and do what we need to do today and whatever they say we need to do tomorrow, okay, we’ll deal with that,” said Pettit.