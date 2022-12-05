SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sometimes it’s not all about the newest and brightest gifts.

According to the National Retail Federation Americans will spend an average of $1,000 this holiday season on gifts and a growing number of those from online retailers. However, shopping small may be better for your community as around 20 percent of small to medium businesses’ bottom line comes from holiday shopping.

KCAU 9 spoke with local shops about why Souxlanders should shop small.

“Sioux City’s got great places to shop and small business, it’s an opportunity to something as a gift that you can actually touch before you give it, you can pick it out yourself, it’s kind of nostalgic, it’s a nice way to do it so your not ordering online,” said Randy Peters of Antiques on Historic Fourth.

Studies also indicated people are becoming more accepting of re-gifted or pre-owned gifts, due to inflation.