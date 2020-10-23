Siouxland businesses receive donation to encourage mask use

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland businesses received a very generous donation to help make face masks more accessible.

The Kind World Foundation donated $15,000 to the Sioux City Police Department. Part of the funds will go towards purchasing face masks to be distributed to Siouxlanders while out in the community.

The other part of the funds went to purchasing window clings, encouraging the use of masks throughout Siouxland.

Health leaders were present at the event, shining some light on the benefits of mask use.

“We want to make sure people who are outside intermingling and that sort of stuff are wearing a mask and we also need to consider the gathering size. If you are with more than four to five six people, you need to be considerate of the individuals that you are not normally around.” said Kevin Grieme of the Siouxland District Health Department.

If you or your business would want one, they can pick one up at the City of Sioux City customer service, Siouxland District Health, or contacting Downtown Partners for drop-off.

