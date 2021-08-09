Siouxland businesses partner together to give away free school supplies, haircuts for back to school

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A back-to-school giveaway took place to make sure kids have supplies and haircuts for the upcoming school year. The Don’$ Sports Bar & Grill hosted the event where more than 100 kids got free backpacks, schools supplies, and haircuts to kick off the school year.

“My neighbor actually told me about it, she’s one of the girls back there giving out the school supplies. I think it’s awesome that the community was able to do this for a lot of the families,” said Natalie Ibarra, a local parent.

“It’s a great turnout. I’m happy everybody came out. I wanted to come out, bring the kids. Let them get their school supplies and I’m glad Don’s was able to put this on,” said Tony Royster, a local parent.

Aaron Gonzalez is the owner of The Don’$ Sports Bar & Grill. He says a lot of preparation was needed in a short amount of time.

“This time around, it was a last-minute thing really, just kind of hit me out of nowhere and like, we got to get this done for the kids. So it was like a week’s process that we got all of this together,” said Gonzalez.

For event organizers, seeing the joy on kids’ and parents’ faces is what makes it all worthwhile.

“You know, times like this a lot of families, it can be struggling to get school supplies to get their kids all ready for school. So to be able to take that weight off their shoulders and give them, you know, a safe, fun environment to come get everything, have fun, you know freshened up, you know it’s just a really good feeling,” said Event Organizer Nicholas Deleon.

I’m a big guy on ‘you’ve got to take care of the people that take care of you’ so this is a community where we’re pretty close-knit and everybody comes out and supports and helps each other,” Gonzalez said.

Get news sent directly to your email.

Subscribe to KCAU 9 Newsletters here.

Returning the favor one backpack at a time.

“Oh it helps a lot. It helps us get everything ready. We don’t have to worry about supplies, we can just worry about getting the clothes and shoes,” said Royster.

Gonzalez said he hopes to continue hosting back-to-school events and for next year, he says he will plan a giveaway a month in advance. That way he will have hundreds of backpacks and other school supplies for the community.