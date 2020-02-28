Siouxland businesses impacted by Coronavirus

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU)-The Coronavirus may not be in Siouxland. However, it is causing some problems for local businesses.

A majority of bridal gowns are manufactured in China and Freebird Bridal works with a few of those manufacturers. The store’s owners tell KCAU 9 news they are doing everything they can to make sure their brides get their dresses in time for their big day.

“I mean if you’re in the bridal industry and you haven’t heard about the coronavirus that is alarming,” said Katie Freed, the Co-Owner of Freebird Bridal.

Freed works with around 12 designers and some of them have factories in China.

“So, I just had a conversation with one this past weekend. Their factory just opened back up so they were closed for a short period of time and I think with that closing it sent everyone into a panic,” said Freed.

Causing brides in the U.S., and here in Siouxland, to have their delivery dates pushed back.

“For precautionary, bridal stores have been expending ship dates, for me its typically three to four months, and now it’s encouraged to give five or six months,” said Freed.

The bridal industry is not the only one dealing with production restrictions.

“Large sort of industrial impacts on other areas like Apple and other cell phone manufacturers have scaled back their growth and earnings forecast because their products are made in China,” said Associate Professor of Economics at Morningside College Dr. Jeffrey Zink.

Zink said the virus continues to hamper economic growth around the globe.

“The next couple of months, next quarter or so impact on business in terms of demand-side, because there are fewer people going out because they’re afraid of getting the disease getting transferred to them,” said Zink.

Freeds distributors in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Israel, and Belarus may also experience shutdowns as the virus spreads.

“You would think that it just gets better from here the worst-case scenario is that it doesn’t it only gets worse so that could have a ripple effect to where these lead times do affect everyone,” said Freed.

Professor Zink says if the coronavirus turns into a seasonal illness much like the flu,

businesses like Freebird Bridal and the stock market will be able to adjust and recover.