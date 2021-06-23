Siouxland businesses host Tri-State Career Fair

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A career fair will be held next week for any in the Siouxland area to explore new job opportunities

The Siouxland Initiative, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, Tyson Events Center, and Powell Broadcasting announced the Tri-State Career Fair on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Tyson Events Center.

With unemployment rates low in Siouxland, employers are finding it difficult to find employees, according to the release from Siouxland Initiative, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, Tyson Events Center and Powell Broadcasting. Iowa’s current unemployment rate stands at 3.8% for April, South Dakota at 2.8% for May, and Nebraska at 2.8% in April. Nationally, the unemployment rate for May is 5.8%.

“We hope the timing is right for this event to benefit the area employers and job seekers,” said Director of Economic Development and Workforce Solutions, Brad Newton, “Many workers looking to get back into the workforce will be entering a job market with wages at an all-time high in the area.”

Newton added that many are looking to get back into the workforce, as local economies open back up.

Tyson Events Center General Manager Tim Savona is looking forward to hosting the event.

“We realize the struggle our local employers are having finding workers, we’ve experienced it ourselves, and we are excited about opening up our facility to help our business community get back to full strength,” Savona said.

For more information about the Tri-State Career Fair, please contact Brad Newton at 712-222-1245, or bnewton@siouxlandchamber.com.