Siouxland businesses golf, network at annual golf classic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many Siouxland business leaders found a unique way to “do business” Monday.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce hosted its 28th Annual Chamber Golf Classic, “business” conducted both at Sioux City Country Club and Dakota Dunes.

The annual golf classic is held each year to give chamber members an opportunity to network in a more relaxed environment.

“While they’re having fun, they are making connections with other businesses. so this is not all just fun and games, but it is a time to relax a little bit. It’s a beautiful day, and I think it gives people hope that we’re going to come out of this, and this community rallies together, and we’re going to make it out of here strong.” says Barbara Sloniker, Executive Vice President

This year’s event was postponed back in June, but organizers say spots filled up fast despite the change of date.

