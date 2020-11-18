Siouxland businesses feeling pressure with new health measures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With new health measures now in place across Iowa, Gov. Reynolds asked Iowans to “buckle down and double down” as the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise statewide.

“It’s a little scary to have to close at 10 when most of your revenue is made from nine to two,” Mitch Martin, owner of The Marquee, said.

He said it’s already been a tough year because of COVID-19 and new restrictions will make it especially difficult to get by.

“We were shut down until early June and our revenue has been down since. We can’t get as many people in as we used to and that’s for the safety of everyone coming in. We’re doing that by choice. But in turn, the revenue is down and it’s going to get even worse now that we have to close down by 10 p.m. every day,” Martin said.

Restaurants and bars must close at 10 p.m. and cannot re-open until 6 a.m. Bar top seating is also prohibited.

Other measures include limiting capacity for indoor gatherings like wedding venues and funeral homes.

“It’s quite a disappointment and really quite a surprise too that it came back up again,” Roger Waterbury, owner of Waterbury Funeral Serivce, said.

He said he’s been contacting families with upcoming funeral services to let them know they’ll have to limit people to 15 at a time.

“They’re used to having larger services. They’re used to having people come in and grieve with them at the same time and that’s the part that bothers me the most,” Waterbury said.

We’ve outlined the governor’s full proclamation here.