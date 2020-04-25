Siouxland businesses encouraged to apply for Paycheck Protection Program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland businesses are able to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program again after President Trump signed a $484 billion bill Friday to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the coronavirus pandemic.

The same requirements from the previous program will be carried over, but if your business received funding the first time around it is not allowed to receive more.

Ken Beekley with the Siouxland Economic Development Corporation said the additional money is first-come, first-serve, so business owners looking for help should put in their application as soon as possible.

“If they have been to their bank and they submitted an application at the bank, and the bank wasn’t able to get it imported into the portal because the funding had been exhausted, those people need to make contact with their bank. If they haven’t started on that process, now would be a good time to do it because this funding is not expected to last more than a month,” Beekley said.

Beekley says applications will be accepted again starting early next week.

More information on the Paycheck Protection Program can be found by clicking here.