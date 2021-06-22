Siouxland businesses continue to deal with rising meat prices

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Concern is growing for some Siouxland businesses on the rising price of meat, leading many to wonder when prices will return to pre-pandemic rates.

Perry Antonopoulos, the owner of Harvey’s Restaurant, said it’s put a strain on his business.

“Prices are going up. We have to pay higher prices for meat, everything else. Plus wages going up. And we have to raise the prices, it means our food cost is going higher, but the profit is going lower,” said Antonopoulos.

Since the pandemic began, Siouxland businesses have had to deal with overpriced supplies.

“From back in April, and now, almost everything, some of the products we buy is double the price. Say ground beef, a year ago I used to pay $1.90, and now it’s $3.45 today,” said Antonopoulos.

Jacob Staber is a manager at Staber Meat Incorporated. He says the meat industry is also struggling with staffing.

“You are seeing lower levels of what we call the production line, as many as 500 employees have been short at Tyson daily. They’re having trouble to actually get it produced quickly, as quick as the nation’s needs are,” said Staber

But demand for meat is still high.

“Every Monday, the salesman comes and they tell me they raised something, like $5-$10 a case, so the profit is going down and prices going up. I’m trying to keep the same prices, but it’s going to come a point I have to raise the prices, and that affects the customers,” said Antonopoulos.

Antonopoulos also said he used to pay $2.75 per lbs. for steak before the pandemic and now pays nearly $6 per lbs.