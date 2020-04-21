Siouxland businesses affected by RAGBRAI postponement

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – For many small towns across Iowa, the news RAGBRAI won’t take place this year couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“It would have been great to be able to hold the event, and a great economic shot in the arm once we got through this COVID-19 situation. However, I just don’t think that it would have been the wise choice,” Jessica Brownmiller with the Le Mars Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

The news comes as a double blow for the “Ice Cream Capital of the World,” as it comes less than a week after the cancellation of “Ice Cream Days.”

Many Le Mars businesses were hoping for that additional revenue to help keep them afloat in the wake of COVID-19.

“There would have been that little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, knowing that, you know, we’ll get through this,” Le Mars City Administrator Jason Vacura said.

Matt Lancaster, co-owner of Wise I Brewing Company in Le Mars says the brewery started preparing months in advance for RAGBRAI, and was looking forward to the boost the city hasn’t seen in over 15 years.

“Beers and bikes go together. RAGBRAI really engages the craft beer community. We did have a lot of things kind of in the works,” Lancaster said.

In Storm Lake, a city that’s been a part of six rides, organizers are disappointed but say this will allow their focus to stay where it’s needed most.

“Right now, we have to focus on our small businesses, and they need us. They need us to support them. So, it’s a very difficult time to go and try and fundraise for this event. It’s part of one of the smart decisions on why they need to postpone it,” Lee Dutfield with Storm Lake United said.

Whether it’s RAGBRAI or COVID-19, Dutfield says he knows the Storm Lake community will stay strong.

“I think they’re doing a great job so far going to restaurants, purchasing gift cards, doing the things that they can do now to support those businesses, so I think they’ll be okay without that RAGBRAI boost,” Dutfield said.

The ride will return to the 2020 route next year. Vacura says he hopes local businesses can look forward to the economic boost then.

“So far, they’re getting by, so I hope and anticipate that we don’t have too many locked doors, especially in Le Mars, but time will tell,” Vacura said.