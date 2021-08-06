Siouxland business shares concern over rising COVID cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the CDC, Woodbury County is among 58 Iowa counties deemed high transmission areas for COVID-19. The news is especially troubling for local businesses still looking to regain their customer base before the virus arrived.

Nisa Salmen is the owner of Hardline Coffee Company. She says her staff is using extra caution now that COVID cases are climbing again.

“So we did require masks at our other location and since opening up we have been, like I said, been following the CDC guidelines and we also have several mask and hand sanitizing stations located throughout the facility,” said Salmen.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the state of Iowa had 3,822 new cases and 10 deaths in the last week. Tyler Brock, the Deputy Director at Siouxland District Health, said it’s a good idea for businesses to use extra precautions.

“It’s a little bit more transmissible than some of the other ones that we’ve seen in the past. Whether it’s staying home when you’re sick, good handwashing, things like that, they all still apply to our current situation,” said Brock.

“I personally have heard of a couple of cases of people who are vaccinated getting it and they’ve had a pretty rough time, so we’re definitely looking out. We’re a little worried and some of us have little ones or family members who are immunocompromised at home,” said Salmen.

Salmen adds that her business will continue to offer extra sanitizer, face coverings, and encourage social distancing. Brock is quick to remind people of even better protection.

“One of the things we know for sure is that our vaccines still work pretty well. They work really well against this variant and the previous variants as well. They’re excellent at preventing serious illness,” said Brock.