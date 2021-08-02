Siouxland Business owners team up to get families ready for school

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) –It’s almost time for students to head back into the classroom. For many parents, this time of year may not be so exciting for your bank account.

That’s why some Siouxland business owners are teaming up to make sure families have what they need this upcoming school year.

The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill along with Aaron’s Barbershop in South Sioux City are giving away 100 backpacks full of school supplies, free haircuts for boys and girls, along with free food, face paintings and music.

The owner of Aaron’s barbershop said he grew up giving back to his community with his father and he’s thankful he’s now in a position to do the same.

“I got a big family of aunts and they all have a lot of kids so I know how it gets when you have to buy a lot of supplies for multiple children. That’s why we’re doing things like this where you can come in and get backpacks for all your kids… It’s not always just one person you have to make sure your people are taken care of,” Aaron Gonzalez said.

The event starts at 2 p.m. this Sunday at the Don’s until 5 p.m. and it is first come first serve.

If anyone wants to donate to the cause with things like extra school supplies you can contact the Don’s.