CORRECTION: A previous version of this story contained comments about supply issues for Graham Airpark. Those statements have been removed due to inaccuracy.

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KCAU) — With inflation rates hitting a 40-year high, business leaders had the chance to voice their fears and frustrations with the U.S. Senate’s Minority Whip today, Senator John Thune.

North Sioux City is currently in the process of purchasing 430 acres of land for around $13 million, giving the city a new opportunity to persuade corporations to invest and develop on land north of Flynn Business Park.

Materials are both hard to find and way too expensive because of rising inflation, and executive director of the Dakota Valley business council, Barbara Sloniker, said a lack of workforce is another detriment to development.

“Reinstilling or reinvigorating that feeling of its a good thing to work. It feels good to work and to make a difference and to help your community. I mean this is where we’re gonna be so let’s make it the best we can,” said Sloniker.

Sen. Thune discussed supply chain solutions such as the Ocean Shipping Reform Act that’s still stuck on the Senate floor.

He said that bill would help ease port congestion and talked about economic resolutions for inflation he would bring to fruition if Republicans take back the majority this November.

“When you ask me what we’re gonna do, I think an energy policy, an economic policy that includes tax and regulatory relief and then again, just having constraints on the amount of spending and dollars that Washington is flooding into the economy that’s pushing those prices up,” said Sen. Thune.