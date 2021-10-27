Siouxland business hosting Halloween event; safer alternative to trick or treating

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Halloween fast approaching, making sure trick or treating is as fun and safe as possible is top priority. Keller Williams Siouxland is hosting its 5th annual Trunk or Treat event October 28, with all the candy given out being donated by local organizations and businesses. They’re also taking extra steps for a safe Halloween experience for all.

“One of our biggest reasons that we wanted to start something, or the idea started kind of playing around in our head was a way to give back to the community,” Trunk or Treat Organizer and Keller Williams Realtor Norma Karnes said.

For Karnes, factors need to be considered for the annual Trunk or Treat event, hosted at the Betty Strong Encounter Center parking lot.

“From the very, beginning, we really wanted to make it a place that it was safe, that we, we’re not going to have cars driving around back and forth. So we knew that the hours, the timeframe that we needed to be, was when businesses were not working,” Karnes said.

As a mother, Karnes knows hosting a Halloween event where the family is together can give parents some peace of mind.

“We also have like a fire department that partnered up with us, and so what they actually do is they’ll block off that particular parking area so that there is a really obvious location where to park,” Karnes said.

Meaning, Siouxland will have safer options than traditional trick or treating.

“Going from house to house, remember, it takes a long time, it gets dark, and there’s that sense of, you know, you’re not safe. You’re in the streets, you’re running around,” Karnes said.

And besides condensing trick-or-treating to one location, parents should beware of their children’s exposure to COVID-19.

“The thing that we’re going to focus on the most this year is staying home when you’re sick. Back to public health precautions 101,” Siouxland District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock said.

“The adventure of trick or treating, we got to keep that alive. I feel like it’s always a nice thing to do but the trunk or treating events, they’re definitely changing the way that we celebrate Halloween,” Karnes said.