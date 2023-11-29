SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Sioux City Community School District officials said that while it’s common for students to rack up lunch debt every year, this school year’s bill has already surpassed last November’s numbers.

A Sioux City business, then, said that choosing to help the district with its yearly gift to give back to the community was an easy decision.

“It’s a little over $59,000 district wide, Rich Luze with the district said. “That includes about 1,230 students that have a negative balance.”

This isn’t the first time the Sioux City Community School District has delt with lunch debt. Last year, the district was $25,000 in the hole by the end of November.

Rich Luze is the food services director with the Sioux City Community School District. He said the district is working diligently to pay down the bill.

“We always send out negative balance letters in the mail to the parents, but we started mailing those out twice a week instead of just the once a week,” he said. “Plus, we’ve also mailed out meal applications for those families. It’s kind of alarming because it continues to grow or whatever and the feds require that we repay that or get that collected, so if it doesn’t it’s got to come from somewhere.”

For the past few Christmas seasons, “My Tree Guy LLC,” a local tree care business, has been giving back to the community in a variety of ways. While searching for ideas for this year, one of the co-owners said she was told about SCCSD’s increasing school debt.

“A friend of mine, she works for the Sioux City Community Schools,” Stefanie Hageman with the business said. “She posted up, “if you’re looking to do something good this year, why don’t you consider paying off a student’s lunch account?” And I was like okay, great idea, but then when you call the school and you realize how much debt there is out there for these kids and these lunches… I mean, it kind of blows you away.”

Stefanie and her husband are attempting to raise $48,000 (the lunch debt at the time) through a GoFundMe campaign they started on Nov. 11. So far they have raised more than $2,300 for Sioux City families.

“There was a time where, for us, it was paycheck to paycheck, we’ve been that family,” Hageman said. “This is really going to help the parents who, it’s “do you pay your kid’s lunch balance?” or “do you pay a bill?” We obviously knew that we weren’t going to be able to make a big dent in that, so we’re just trying to help out as much as we can this Christmas.”

The funds raised will be presented to school officials after Dec. 31. Luze said that he encourages families to apply for the free or reduced lunch program to save themselves from going into debt with the district.

In addition, you can visit their GoFundMe page if you’d like to help out.