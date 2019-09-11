Siouxland business “arrests” director to raise money for Alzheimer’s research

SIOUX CITY, Iowa—No one wants to end up behind bars–but a Siouxland man was voluntarily arrested to help with a good cause.

Tuesday, Care Initiatives Hospice held a “jail and bail” fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday.

The staff “arrested” their hospice Medical Director, Dr. Michael Jennings, who has been serving the Siouxland community for almost 40 years. Dr. Jennings then had 30 minutes to raise bail to get out of jail.

Staff say they wanted their fundraiser to to stand apart from others.

“We wanted to do something a little bit different, you know. You hear about the same fundraisers over and over again and luckily we were able to come up with something unique, and Dr. Jennings was willing to be a part of,” said Megan Juilf, community representative at Care Initiative Hospice.