SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Wedding season is heating up and many Siouxland vendors are ready for it.

Hundreds of brides to-be made their way to the Marriott Event Center in South Sioux City on Saturday for the annual Siouxland Bridal Fair.

22 vendors from the area came out to help brides shop for their big day. Every detail down to the seat covers was on display.

Show organizers said they are happy to see the wedding industry bounce back.

“I like to say it takes a couple hours to have a wedding and a reception, a big party afterward, then they spend the rest of their lives setting up their household and living their lives together,” said Bruce Thiebauth, president of Siouxland Bridal Fair.