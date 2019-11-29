Siouxland Brewery will celebrate first-ever Small Brewery Sunday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Jackson Street Brewing will celebrate a new holiday over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Brewers Association has declared that the Sunday after Thanksgiving as Small Brewery Sunday.

Small Brewery Sunday is a new holiday to celebrate small and independent craft breweries in the U.S.

Jackson Street Brewing will be celebrating the new holiday from 2 p.m.to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The proceeds from Sunday’s sales of Keelin’ It IPA beers will go to an ongoing coat drive that Whistle Stop Antique’s owner, Chuck Swaggerty, has organized.

“We have always received great support from the community and we believe in giving back,” said Dave Winslow, owner and head brewer at Jackson Street Brewing.

This year alone, Jackson Street Brewing has donated thousands of dollars to 17 different charities and continues to celebrate its impact on the local community.

Courtesy of Brewers Association and Jackson Street Brewery

According to the 2018 Economic Impact Report, released by the Brewers Association, the craft brewing industry contributed $79.1 billion to the U.S. economy and provided 559,545 jobs.

In addition to providing jobs and a space for community building, craft brewers also supported thousands of nonprofits and charitable organizations.

According to the Brewers Association, craft brewers gave an estimated $92.6 million to charitable organizations in 2018.

“Every dollar a beer lover spends at a craft brewery and buying their craft beer at stores and restaurants, fuels a small business and supports the economic health of its local community,” said Julia Herz, craft beer program director, Brewers Association. “Small Brewery Sunday gives us beer lovers a formal reminder that when we buy a growler, can, bottle, or pint, we are supporting small brewery businesses and helping them keep their doors open, lights on, and fermentation tanks full.”

On Sunday, beer lovers are encouraged to show their support for local and independent breweries that are seeking the independent craft brewer seal.

The seal is a certified mark that identifies beer that’s has been brewed by independent craft brewers.

Beer lovers are encouraged to celebrate the new beer holiday on social media using #SmallBrewerySunday and #SeekTheSeal.

For more information about Small Brewery Sunday, go to Brewers Association Facebook, Twitter, and website.

