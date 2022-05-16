JEFFERSON, SD (KCAU) – One of Siouxland’s newest businesses gave back to the community over the weekend.

Jefferson Beer Supply held a grand opening, and to wrap up festivities, they hosted a potluck dinner to support the Pink Ladies of Elk Point.

Door prizes, family games, and keg tapping were some of the activities offered at the gathering. The owners of the business spoke about why it’s important to support organizations like the Pink Ladies.

“Elk Point Pink Ladies supported our family when we had a family member that was battling cancer, so you know, I see all the time the impact of what they do, and they give money directly to the families and help them in all kinds of ways financially, but also a lot of other support ways,” said Nicki Werner.

Jefferson Beer Supply is located at 202 Main Street in Jefferson, and their grand opening wrapped up around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

The brewery posted on Facebook that they raised $504.75 for the Pink Ladies.