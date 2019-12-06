Siouxland brewery celebrating repeal of Prohibition anniversary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This is a busy time of year for many people, but a Siouxland business is celebrating an important, but often forgotten event.

Sioux City’s Jackson Street Brewing created a special stout to mark the anniversary of President Roosevelt’s Proclamation ending Prohibition in America.

The 13-year ban on alcohol had a significant impact on Americans and now, 86 years later, Siouxlanders are able to enjoy local brews.

“So I think things have changed so that we can look back at Prohibition and say ‘Well, I’m glad that’s over with.’ We can be responsible and drink in moderations and still enjoy beer,” says Dave Winslow, President/Head Brewer of Jackson Street Brewery.

Jackson Street has been brewing craft beers in Sioux City since 2015.