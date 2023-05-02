SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Boy Scouts donated nearly 4,000 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The Boy Scouts of America – Mid America Council conducted their annual “Scouting for Food” and donated 3,894 pounds of food to the Food Bank, according to a release.

The donated food will provide more than 2,500 meals.

“I commend the Scouts on their tremendous efforts to help those facing food insecurity in Siouxland,” Food Bank Executive Director Jacob Wanderscheid said.

The donated food will be distributed to more than 100 agencies throughout the 11-county service area of the Food Bank.

“I think it’s important because it teaches the scouts to have leadership hours and help out the community,” Byron Splitter of Boy Scout Troop 269 of Sloan said.

Since 2014, the Boy Scouts have donated over 64,000 pounds to the Food Bank through community efforts.