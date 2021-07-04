Siouxland boy raises $300 with lemonade stand, donates it all to animal shelter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A perfect day for a lemonade stand. That’s how a 6-year-old Siouxland boy made hundreds of dollars over the weekend in an effort to help a local animal shelter.

In just one day, Jackson Trusty raised nearly $300 with his lemonade stand deciding to donate it all to Sioux City Animal Adoption.

He says the idea came from his love for animals and decided that one day, he wanted to help out however he could.

Jackson set up his stand once more today. The biker gang and jeep club all showed up to support his endeavor.

“I saw this video where these kids actually had a lemonade stand and I wanted to do that,” said Jackson Trusty.

Jackson plans on having more lemonade stands in the future so, keep an eye out for the little boy on Jackson Street.