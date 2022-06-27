SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland 8-year-old is being credited with helping authorities with what has become a possible arson investigation.

Just before 1 p.m., Friday fire crews arrived at 1805 Virginia Street. It took officials less than a minute to put out a fire that was coming from a car’s gas cap.

There was no damage to the garage or house, and there was minimal damage to the car. The family living in the home was evacuated and no one was injured.

Eyewitness descriptions from a child and mother have helped with the investigation as a possible arson attempt is currently seen as the primary cause of the fire. Officials told KCAU 9 that suspects were taken in for questioning.

The boy told investigators that he and his mother were driving by when they saw flames and three people near the garage.

“What I seen was that, there was two like, there was a person who had a mask, like a black mask and they were like pouring gasoline everywhere on the car. And then my mom turned around because it was on fire because they must’ve had a lighter,” said Xavier.

Xavier was able to alert the residents of the fire and there were no injuries.

Investigators told KCAU 9 that the attention to detail showed by Xavier went a long way in quickly locating suspects.

“It was determined that the fire was intentionally set and witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspects,” said Ryan Collins.

“We actually got pretty good descriptors of the parties that fled the area. We did locate three subjects matching descriptions of what we believe to be involved,” said Sergeant Scott Hatting.

Sergeant Hatting also said that there was another call in the neighborhood the night before for potential arson, and they are currently trying to determine if the two events are connected.