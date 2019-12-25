Siouxland blood donors help low blood supply on Christmas Eve

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Christmas is a busy time and daily routines can often get lost in the hectic season. It’s a short-lived problem unless you rely on life-saving donations of blood or plasma.

This holiday season, the LifeServe Blood Center is encouraging people to help increase the low blood supply by giving the gift of life.

Charlie Lang has been donating blood for 25 years and has donated more than 43 gallons of blood since his first visited.

He’s back on Christmas Eve donating even more blood for those unexpected emergencies during the holidays.

“It’s one thing I can do really well, and once you’ve done it you just kind of get in to the routine of doing it,” said Lang.

He is one of the dozens of people who donated a pint of blood on Christmas Eve.

Each donation contains red and white blood cells, plasma and platelets,making up all the components needed to save up to three different people in Siouxland.

Claire DeRoin, the Community Relations Coordinator for LifeServe Blood Center, explained the need for blood especially during the holiday seasons.

“Hospital patients don’t get the luxury of deciding when they need to be hospitalized or when they need a blood transfusion,” said DeRoin. “So, its really important that people come and donate, not just when it’s nothing going on or if it’s boring week but when it’s a holiday. That’s an important time as well,” said DeRoin.

And there’s no substitute for the real thing, making donors the only source of blood for patients.

“Blood can help all types of people. It’s a misconception that only trauma victims need blood. Cancer patients are actually the number one group of blood recipients,” said DeRoin.

It’s a gift that comes straight from the heart of donors and the only expense is a little of your time.