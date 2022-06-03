DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be supplying more than $70 million to help lower costs and restore sustainable fuel in Iowa. Some Siouxland organizations are part of this effort.

According to a release from the USDA, Rural Development State Director in Iowa Theresa Greenfield, announced on Friday that biofuel producers in Iowa who faced unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be awarded relief funds as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Biofuels play such a key role in the state of Iowa for rebuilding the rural economy hit by the pandemic,” said Greenfield, “These investments announced today demonstrate the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to sustainable fuel markets and support for the maintenance and viability of products such as corn and soybeans that supply biofuel facilities.”

Funds will be made available through the Biofuel Producer Program and is part of a larger effort that was announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack for $700 million to help biofuel producers in 25 states, according to the release.

The biofuel producers in Siouxland that will receive these investments include: