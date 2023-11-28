SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Tuesday night, a volunteer organization helped repair and restore several bicycles for Siouxland kids.

Siouxland Bikes for Kids held a bicycle build night at Bak BMW CFMoto on Highway 75 in Sioux City. Volunteers were able to fix up and prepare between 40 and 50 bikes for children.

The organization brings some tender love and care into 250 to 300 bikes a year.

The owner of Bak BMW CMFoto, Dave Bak, said they’ve held these build nights for the last 8 years.

“This is our big build night for the year, getting ready for Christmas” Bak said. “We get a lot of demand during the Christmas holiday season and we got a lot of people in the bicycle community, and even the normal community. Non-bicyclists come in, want to be involved, want to help out, want to give back.”

Bak said that they give out bikes throughout the year. If you have or know of someone who may be interested in a bike or in donating, call Dave at 712-258-7900 or send a message to the business’ Facebook page.