Siouxland Big Gives presents check for local non-profit organizations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More than $114 thousand was handed out Tuesday to 99 Siouxland non-profits.

The money was raised during the second annual Siouxland Big Give.

From the June E. Nylen Cancer Cnter and Crittenton to the Sioux City Community Theater, all different organizations received a check Tuesday.

“[We] gave out over a hundred and fourteen thousand dollars and we know there was even more money that came in after our 24 hour giving blitz, and so we’re just really excited to have all the agencies here and present thm with their check right before the Thanksgiving Season,” Fatie Robert of the Siouxland Community Foundation shared.

The Siouxland Community Foundation said they’ve already started planning for next year’s Big Give event.