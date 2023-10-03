SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– The 6th annual Siouxland Big Give is underway and organizers are hoping for another successful event.

Over the past 5 years, the Siouxland Big Give has raised more than $700,000 for local non-profits. This year, almost 100 organizations are a part of the Big Give.

Katie Roberts, with the Siouxland Community Foundations, says they have a big goal for the 24-hour donation drive.

“We’ve already raised over $62,000 our goal for the entire day is $150,000. It’s exciting because many of our organizations have matching gifts that they already secured, and so we definitely want to encourage Siouxlanders to make their donations to these organizations today so that we don’t leave any matching dollars on the table,” said Roberts.

There’s still time to help the Siouxland Big Give meet its goal. Click Here.