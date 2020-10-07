Siouxland Big Give raises $120,000 for local non-profits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite the pandemic, this year’s Siouxland Big Give has received more than $120,000 for local non-profits.

Even though the Big Give was mostly online, there were more than 1,800 contributions to the nearly 100 Siouxland charities.

Officials with the Siouxland Community Foundation said the Big Give was especially important this year.

“It’s not that we didn’t recognize that were a lot of people in our community that wouldn’t be able to give, but that we’re so focused on how desperately our organizations needed this push for financial assistance right now, that I had to stay positive,” said Katie Roberts of Siouxland Community Foundation.

This year’s Siouxland Big Give out-raised the 2019 event by $5,000.

