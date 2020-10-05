Siouxland Big Give kicks off at midnight

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The largest fundraiser of the year is set to begin at midnight tonight.

The annual Big Give is a 24 hour day of giving where Siouxlanders are asked to donate to their favorite local charities.

The event is sponsored by the Siouxland Community Foundation.

If you would like to donate or find more information, you can visit the Siouxland Big Give website.

