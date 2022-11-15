SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Big Give paid out big for local nonprofits Tuesday morning.

Over at the Tyson Events Center Box Office, 100 nonprofits filled in to pick up their portion of the almost $200,000 raised at this year’s event. Each of the organizations were raising money for specific programs.

Heartland Counseling Services which raised over $5,000 for their school-based counseling program.

“So many organizations have many, many aspects to the organization and lots of ways their helping out and sometimes we don’t focus on little pieces, this helps us in that way, and it helps rally the support around that as well,” said Jennifer Hart of Heartland Counseling.

Other organizations like the Food Bank of Siouxland will use the money for their backpack program for food insecure kids on weekends.

“Is just huge for us, it takes a lot of extra fundraising off our shoulders. The Big Give is a very fun event, we have a lot of fun with it in our office, we like setting up the web page,” said Valerie Petersen of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The Siouxland Big Give has provided over $730,000 since its beginning in 2018.