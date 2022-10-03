SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Community Foundation’s fifth annual Siouxland Big Give is on Tuesday.

The Siouxland Big Give is a 24-hour-long online charity event that gives nonprofits the spotlight to help them get donations. The Siouxland Community Foundation said that there are 100 charitable organizations participating and that they have set a goal to raise more than $150,000.

“Siouxland Big Give is about more than a day to give to your favorite organization, it’s a chance to learn about a different nonprofit doing great work in our community and become a philanthropist,” said Katie Roberts, Executive Director of The Siouxland Community Foundation. “Anyone can be a part of the movement to give, regardless of wealth or position. Online giving allows individuals to support at a minimum of $10 or as big as they’d like. Several of these charities have secured matching gifts. When you leverage matching gifts, it’s truly a win-win situation. Some of our smaller donors will feel empowered by their gift being doubled. Of course, with so many organizations participating and the wide array of missions they represent, you can’t go wrong with whichever organization you choose.”

Participating nonprofits’ needs can be found on the Siouxland Big Give website along with stories from the people impacted by the organizations. All participating organizations contribute to communities within an 80-mile radius of the Sioux City metro area, according to the release.

In 2021, the organization had a goal of raising more than $140,000 and ended up raising $187,938.55. The release stated that the event has raised over $520,000 over the previous four years.

For more information, visit the Siouxland Big Give website or call 712-293-3303.