Siouxland Beyond the Bell cancels 2020 summer program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Beyond the Bell has canceled its summer program for 2020 due to COVID-19.

Beyond the Bell said on its Facebook page that after countless hours and thoughtful consideration of all the aspects of the program, they came to a decision to not host a summer program for 2020.

“At Beyond the Bell, we pride ourselves in the ability to give children and families a place they can feel safe, engaged, and make memories. Restrictions have been put in place due to Covid-19 that we do not feel we can give our families the services they deserve.” From Siouxland Beyond the Bell

Officials mention they will use this time to prepare for all the necessary changes and adaptations that will be required of the program to be able to continue to best serve Siouxland.

