Siouxland bars prepare for New Year’s Eve

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After loosened restrictions, bars are now open for one of their biggest celebrations of the year.

For bars like Key Club, in downtown Sioux City, New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year. But in the year of COVID-19, expected attendance is up in the air.

“We’re definitely expecting it to be a lot slower this year,” Assistant Manager Samantha Epps, said. We understand that people are probably a little hesitant to come out. 2020’s been a year that’s for sure… We’re definitely hoping to be busy… We’re expecting the best and just kind of preparing for it all.”

The General Manager of Key Club, Josh Jessen, said in a normal year more than 200 people will fill the room. Although that may not be the case this year he said plans are in place to stay within health guidelines.

“We have security on for New Years’. You’re required to be wearing a mask to get inside our establishment,” Jessen said.

Security will also be there to re-enforce guidelines just down the street at The Marquee.

But, the owner said he’s confident there won’t be any issues.

“We’re following all the state guidelines. All of our tables and chairs are within 6 ft. of each other. Masks are required when you enter the door and when you’re not sitting. Sanitizing stations are in place throughout the building so we’re doing as much as we can to keep people safe,” Mitch Martin said.

He said drinks and cocktails are being offered to-go for those wanting to celebrate The Marquee way, their own way.

As the pandemic halted the service industry in 2020 both The Marquee and Key Club said they just want everyone to end the year on a high note while also staying safe.

“I always say if you survive this year as a restaurant or a bar owner you can probably survive any year,” Jessen said.