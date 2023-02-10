SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Super Bowl Sunday only a few days away, bars around Siouxland are ready for the crowds.

According to the National Retail Federation, roughly 17.8 million Americans plan to watch the Super Bowl at a bar or restaurant.

“A lot of people come in here every Super Bowl, enjoy the pizza, the wings, families come along together,” said Sereio Rodriguez, head server with Bob Roe’s Point After.

In 2022, bars around Siouxland said they were packed with Super Bowl watchers and this year, they’re expecting a repeat from previous years.

“Sometimes we got people standing in here just watching, cause it gets so packed. Like I said, early on people come in and start getting their tables ready,” said Aaron Gonzalez, co-owner of The Don’$ Sports Bar & Grill.

To prepare for the Big Game, bars stocked up on food, drinks and plan to have all hands on deck.

“Making sure we got plenty of staff and just our people that come out and help out, definitely had to make sure that all the produce is in, make sure we don’t run out of anything cause super bowl gets crazy in here,” said Gonzalez.

As a result of having to buy more food and drinks, bars are paying more than they typically do, especially with inflation prices.

Gonzalez said while he didn’t enjoy the higher costs, it’s all a part of running a business.

“Just in general I think a lot of prices won’t go down and anything anymore, since they already kinda got to where they’re at. But it was nothing crazy, definitely in business you gotta learn how to adapt,” said Gonzalez.

While having a good time and enjoying the game is important on Sunday, law enforcement also wants to remind Siouxlanders to avoid driving if they’ve been drinking.